William Gordon Dixon

William Gordon Dixon better known as "Coach" to all who loved him died January 29, 2021. He was 85 years old. His strong character and a life of serving others was a testimony to all who knew him. He loved sports and went to FSU on a four year basketball scholarship. After that he coached basketball at Albany High School for 35 years and was the coach with the most victories in Albany High history. He coached many boys who played in college and at the Pro level. Gordon was inducted into the Albany Hall of Fame and the Camilla Hall of Fame(his home town). He was also the owner of Gordon Dixon Insurance Co. in Albany and he retired in 2019. He loved his children and grandchildren and gave countless hours of his time teaching them to ride horses. He will be remembered for his smoked turkey and ham on Thanksgiving and his love for good food and good fellowship. He had an unforgettable smile that won the hearts of all who knew him and he loved Jesus. He is survived by his wife of 25 years Barbara Dupree Dixon his children by his first wife Eleanor Collins Dixon, LuAnne Dixon Reynolds (Clarence), Chandler Dixon Deas (Noland)and his step children Julie Bryan Moran (Rob) and Thomas (Duke) DuPree Bryan that he loved as his own. He is also survived by grandchildren Clay Reynolds, Chandler Reynolds Watson (Rusty), Noland Deas, Eleanor Deas, Maiya Moran, Makayla Moran, Thomas Bryan and Masha Bryan. Also surviving are his brothers Ray Dixon Herbert Dixon and Robert Dixon and sister Margaret Dixon Thomas and many nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life service will be held at 2 o'clock Feb. 3 at the Oakview Cemetery in Camilla, Ga. The family would like to express their gratitude for all the love and support shown by their family and friends. Friends and family may visit his online tribute page at www.allenfh.com. Allen & Allen Funeral Home Thomasville, Ga.

To plant a tree in memory of William Dixon as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.