William Grady Rhodes, 79, of Leesburg, GA, passed away on Friday, August 14, 2020, at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital. Graveside funeral services will be conducted on Monday, August 17, 2020, at 11:00 am at Leesburg Cemetery. Rev. Joe Poitevint will officiate.
Mr. Rhodes was born February 19, 1941, to the late Claudie and Sarah Rhodes. He was born and grew up in Baker County, GA living many years on Ichauway Plantation where his father was farm manager. After moving to Albany, GA, Grady owned and operated an Exxon Station located where the Albany Civic Center is today. In the late 1970's, he began his career with Merck Chemical Company where he was Maintenance Manager. After retiring, he was able to serve God and his beloved First Baptist Church of Leesburg in the same capacity. He served as Deacon, was a member of the Brotherhood and often volunteered for mission trips to help other churches. Above all, Grady simply loved to "fix" things. His greatest delight was his family and fishing with lifelong friends.
Mr. Rhodes was preceded in death by his first wife Diane Little Rhodes, daughter Robin Rhodes Cater, son-in-law Daryl S. Cater, sisters Florence Sellars, Juanita Parker, and Grace Davis. Survivors include his wife Dorothy Rhodes of Leesburg, GA, daughter Kelly Olson (Lee) of Gainesville, GA, son Brian LeMay (Sandy) of Dawson, GA, grandchildren Jill Morris (Jeremy), D. Stephen Cater Jr. (Lacey) all of Leesburg, GA, Griffin Olson and Reese Olson, both of Gainesville, GA, seven great grandchildren, a sister Gladys McDaniel of Leesburg, GA, and a brother Charles Rhodes (Claudia) of Kennesaw, GA.
The family will receive friends on Monday from 9:30 am until 10:30 am at Mathews Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers those desiring may make memorials to The American Cancer Society P.O. Box 22478 Oklahoma City, OK 73123 or online at cancer.org.
To sign our online registry, or to send condolences to the family, you may visit Mathews' website at www.mathewsfuneralhome.com.
Mathews Funeral Home
Albany, GA
229-435-5657
