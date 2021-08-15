...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON...
The Flash Flood Watch continues for
* Portions of southeast Alabama, Florida and southwest Georgia,
including the following areas, in southeast Alabama, Coffee, Dale,
Geneva, Henry and Houston. In Florida, Calhoun, Central Walton,
Coastal Bay, Coastal Franklin, Coastal Gulf, Coastal Wakulla,
Gadsden, Holmes, Inland Bay, Inland Franklin, Inland Gulf, Inland
Wakulla, Jackson, Leon, Liberty, North Walton, South Walton and
Washington. In southwest Georgia, Baker, Calhoun, Clay, Decatur,
Dougherty, Early, Grady, Lee, Miller, Mitchell, Quitman, Randolph,
Seminole and Terrell.
* Through Tuesday afternoon.
* As Fred moves through the region, heavy rainfall is expected along
and east of its track. Rainfall amounts for the eastern panhandle
are expected to range from 4 to 8 inches with locally higher
amounts of 12 inches possible. For southeast Alabama and southwest
Georgia, rainfall amounts of 3 to 5 inches are expected with
locally higher totals in a short period of time. These amounts may
lead to areas of flash flooding.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
&&
William H. "Billy" Alligood, 86, of Albany, GA, died Sunday, August 15, 2021 at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital. Funeral services will be held 2:00 pm Thursday, August 19, 2021 at Mathews Funeral Home. Rev. Charlie Brown and Rev. Charles Jones will officiate. Interment will follow in Crown Hill Cemetery.
Mr. Alligood was born in Vidalia, GA to the late Elmer and Adie Alligood. He moved with his family to Albany, GA in 1951 and graduated from Albany High School in 1954. Mr. Alligood was employed as the Market Manager with Harvey's Supermarkets at the Gillionville Road and Slappey Boulevard Location for thirty five years. He retired in 1990. The same year he, along with his son Allen, opened Alligood Quality Meats and oversaw day to day operations until his retirement in 2004. Mr. Alligood was a member and Deacon at Byne Memorial Baptist Church where he taught the A & P Sunday School Class. He loved to work in his yard, he was a skilled woodworker and could fix anything. He was preceded in death by a sister, Olene Alligood.
Survivors include his wife of 60 years, Barbara W. Alligood, his son and daughter-in-law, Allen and Penny Alligood and his grandchildren, Nathan Alligood and Eleanor Alligood all of Albany, GA.
The family will receive friends on Thursday at Mathews Funeral Home from 1:00 pm until 2:00 pm.
Those desiring may make memorials in memory of Mr. Alligood to Building The Legacy c/o Byne Memorial Baptist Church, Ledo Rd., Albany, GA, 31707 or favorite charity.
