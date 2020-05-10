William H. Patterson Jr.

William H. (Bill) Patterson, Jr passed away on April 26, 2020 at Powder Springs Transitional Care and Rehab in Powder Springs, GA.
Billy, as he was known growing up, was born July 8, 1943 in Toccoa, GA to William H Patterson, Sr and Christine Coker Patterson. In 1947 the family moved to Albany, GA where he attended public schools and graduated from Albany High School in 1961. He later graduated from Georgia Military College and served in the U S Army.
Bill never met a stranger and willingly joined in conversation with all that crossed his path. His ability to tell a story or share a joke always left those around him with a smile on their face. Over the years, he lived in many places but in 1968 he moved to Tuscaloosa, AL where he became a die-hard University of Alabama football fan. He proudly wore the Crimson Tide colors the rest of his life.
Bill is survived by a daughter, April Herndon and her husband Wes, a granddaughter, Savannah Herndon, all from Santa Rosa, FL, a sister, Pat Hall and her husband Wayne, Marietta, GA, a brother, Mike Patterson and his wife Anne, Albany, GA, and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.
His remains have been cremated and there will be no formal service at this time due to statewide health mandated restrictions for the COVID-19 pandemic.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.