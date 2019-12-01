William H. Spires, Sr.

William Horace Spires, Sr., 91, passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his loving family on November 28, 2019.
His funeral service will be on Monday, December 2nd at 11AM at Palmyra Road United Methodist Church with interment to follow at Crown Hill Cemetery. The Rev. Joey Cannon will officiate. The family will receive friends at Kimbrell-Stern on Sunday December 1st from 2-4 PM.
Horace was born in Milan, Ga. on September 2, 1928. He grew up in Albany, Ga. and graduated from Albany High School in 1950. He was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War, and has attended Palmyra Road United Methodist Church for 65 years. Horace had a passion for the outdoors. His love for quail hunting, dove hunting and fishing kindled many friendships over the years. He owned and operated County Motors, selling cars in Albany for 52 years. He was the first dealer in Albany to offer customers buy here, pay here. His motto was "The Walking Man's Friend."
Mr. Spires was preceded in death by his mother, Susie Spires Williams, step father, Anton Williams, and brother, Hugh Spires.
Mr. Spires is survived by his wife of 65 years: Caroline Robison Spires, Albany, two children: William H. (Billy) Spires, Jr. ( Renee), Lee County, Robin Spires, Jacksonville, Fl.; two grandchildren: William H. (Bo) Spires III ( Beka), Stephens City, Va., Jordan Spires, Lee County; three great grandchildren: Addison, Owen, and Luke Spires; two nephews: Ricky Spires ( Denise), Covington, Ga, Randy Spires ( Melissa), Hartwell, Ga; one niece: Roxanne Spires Nafziger, Covington, Ga. and dedicated friend: Avie Thompson, Albany, Ga.
The family sincerely appreciates all the prayers from loved ones and friends over the past several months. Also, gratitudes to his caregivers for their kindness, devotion and compassion during his illness.
In lieu of flowers, those desiring, may send memorials to Palmyra Road United Methodist Church, 1600 Palmyra Rd., Albany, Ga 31707.
You may sign the online guestbook at www.kimbrellstern.com.
Kimbrell-Stern, Inc.
Albany, GA
229-883-4152
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.