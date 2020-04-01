William Hall

Albany, GA
William R Hall
On Friday, March 27, 2020, God dispatched an angel from heaven to 5007 Barrington Drive to guide the spirit of a faithful servant, William R. Hall, to heaven's gate. Graveside services for Mr. Hall will be held on Thursday, April 2, 2020, 11:30 a.m., at Riverside Cemetery, 200 Cotton Avenue, Albany, Georgia.
Mr. William R. Hall was born to the late Will and Pauline Hall on March 15, 1924, in Albany, GA. He was the love of their lives. He attended Norman Elementary and High School. Upon graduating from high school, he attended Fort Valley State University (College) for two years and was then drafted into the United States Army. There he served a two-year tour in Germany. He completed his education at Albany State University (College), receiving a BS degree in Health and Physical Education.
He had a fulfilling career as a Health and Physical Education teacher in Locus Grove, GA., and in the Dougherty County School System. He was affectionately called "Coach Hall" and was a father figure to hundreds of boys and girls. He sent countless hours working with boys in baseball, basketball, football and track. His unforgettable motto of motivation for his players was: "We are going to fight and fight some more! We're going to lay down and bleed a while, then get up and fight some more!" Throughout the years former students greeted him with a smile, reciting this motto. He retired after 28 years of service.
He was a member of many civic and political organizations. He represented Ward 2 as a Dougherty County Commissioner for a term of one and a half years.
Mr. Hall was a life-long member of Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church and, at the time of his passing, was the oldest member of the church. He served in many capacities over the years. He sang in Choir #2, served as a Steward, was President of the Lay Organization and Assistant Church School Superintendent. He was an unrelenting voice for promoting and financially supporting Morris Brown College, and he created a tape ministry where he recorded Sunday sermons and provided copies to the sick and shut-in. As Bethel's unofficial photographer for years, he captured a pictorial history that will be invaluable for generations to come. He served his church faithfully until his health failed about a year ago.
He was preceded in death by his parents, a son, William (Dicky) Hall, and a sister, Nancy Gordon.
He leaves standing on the stormy banks of time mourning their loss: a devoted wife of 55 years, Clara M. Hall; four daughters - Paula Williams (Ruben) of Albany, Betty Holt (Tom) of Riverdale, GA, Charlene Shannon of Columbus, Ohio, and Helen McFarland (Joel) of Albany; a son Bertrand (Avion) of Tallahassee, FL; 28 grandchildren, 43 great-grandchildren, and 26 great, great grandchildren; and brother-in-law, Clarence Murray (Mary) of Fayetteville, GA; a special caretaker, Katrina Jackson; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Elliott Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
