William H. Marshall, Jr. was born May 23, 1941 in Americus, GA to William Hansford Marshall, Sr. and Eloise Grace Christy Marshall. Better known to all as Billy, he married his high school sweetheart, Nell Fletcher Marshall who he was married to for 61 blessed years. He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Dawson, Georgia and has been attending Gillionville Baptist Church for many years.
Auburn University awarded Billy a full scholarship for football where he played Freshman Quarterback in 1959. He left Auburn to marry Nell and to begin his work in the Peanut Industry. He was the CFO and part owner of McCleskey Mills, Inc. where he enjoyed his job, and all of the friends that he made working there.
Billy served on the Board of Trustees at Terrell Academy for numerous years. He was instrumental in contributing to the foundation of what Terrell Academy is today. He loved kids and wanted to see them succeed in their lives in their family & work. He and Nell still remain active with the community at Terrell Academy.
The outdoors was where Billy loved to spend his time fishing and hunting with family and friends. Bulldozers and tractors were two of his favorite things but people that knew him already know that. Billy loved watching Auburn Football and Atlanta Braves Baseball until the day ended.
Those that knew him best remember him for his love of the Friday/Saturday Night Fish Fry's and Deer Hunts on the weekends. Most of all we will always remember him for his devoted love for his family. He loved his grandkids beyond measure.
Billy is survived by his loving wife, Nell Fletcher Marshall, Son, Bill & wife Leslie, Daughter, Beth & husband, Jeff. Grandkids, William Tyler Marshall, Colton Taylor Marshall & Emma Grace Martin.
