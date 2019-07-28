William Johnson

William Shawn "Jr. Pete" Johnson
Mr. William Shawn Johnson "Jr. Pete" was born to the late Beulah "BJ" Prear and the late Reverend Willie Johnson in Brooklyn, New York on July 11, 1966.
His life was rooted in Dougherty County, Albany, Georgia. William accepted Christ as his Lord and Savior at an early age. Up until his death William was a member of Greater United Pleasant Green Baptist Church where he served as an armor bearer for his Pastoral Leader, Reverend Andrew McDowell. William was very secure and serious about his relationship with God. He loved the Lord and wanted everyone who he came into contact with to know how good the Lord had been to him.
He was a devoted son, brother, friend, and father to his children who he loved dearly.
The joys and pleasures of his life were his family and friends. He was always a joy to be around. William loved to make others laugh.
Early Tuesday morning, the Lord sent His angel to pluck our beloved William from labor to reward. William is preceded in death by his parents and a son, the late Ryan Wadley.
The legacy of his season is left to five daughters: Skywanna Chapman, Shycovie Chapman (Anthony), Laneysha Fudge, Rayna Kirkland, and Ki'Mora Price; four sons: Jakobie Owens, Quineadathion Stills, Monyea Hayes, and Keeshadrick Williams. Seven sisters: Angela (John), Charlene (Wayne), Michiko, Laura, Torsha, Natalie, and Dereka (Delwuan). Four brothers: Craig, Maine, Kevin, and Eric; thirteen grandchildren and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and a devoted friend, Erica Haines.
Homegoing Services will be conducted, Monday, July 29, 2019, at 11:00AM at Mount Zion Baptist Church, 901 South Westover Blvd. where Dr. Daniel Simmons serves as pastor. Pastor Andrew McDowell, Jr. will deliver the Eulogy. Interment will follow in the Floral Memory Gardens Cemetery, 120 Old Pretoria Road. Visitation will be held on today, Sunday, July 28, 2019, from 12:00Noon until 2:30PM at the funeral home and from 4:00PM until 6:00PM at the Greater United Pleasant Green Baptist Church, 1512 South Philema Road . The family will receive friends at 816 Goodall Avenue.
M. L. King Funeral Directors is in charge of arrangements.
