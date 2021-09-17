William M. "Mike" Bartlett, 70, of Lee County, GA, died September 17, 2021 at his residence. Funeral services will be held Monday at 11:00 am at Mathews Funeral Home. Rev. Bobby Joe Brown will officiate. Interment will follow in Floral Memory Gardens Cemetery.
Mike was born in Albany, GA on January 26, 1951 to Arthur Juel and Mary Bartlett, Sr. He grew up in Terrell County, GA, graduated from Terrell County High School in 1969 and joined the United States Air Force. Mike moved to Lee County, GA in 1979. He was employed with Norfork Southern Railroad for thirty years and retired as Yard Master.
Mike was a member of Bridgeboro Baptist church, where he loved running recreation activities at Vacation Bible School and he was always the biggest kid there. He loved children and children loved him. He was a life time member of Isshin-Ryu Karate and loved his grandchildren, woodworking and trains.
Survivors include his wife, Mary Bartlett, his children, Chris Bartlett and Kim (Douglas) Johnson and his three grandchildren, Abigail Howell, Paul Umbarger and Luke Johnson all of Lee County, his siblings, Sunnie Pedigo and Arthur J. Bartlett, Jr. both of Lee County, Janice (Lamar) Edwards of Forsyth, GA, Sandi Jo Walker of Lee County, Wayne (LeeOla) Bartlett of Bridgeboro, Maggie Phillips and Doris Mitchell and Clayton (Gaile) Bartlett all of Lee County and Rhonda Bartlett of Woodruff, SC and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 10:00 am until 11:00 am at Mathews Funeral Home.
Those desiring may make memorials in memory of Mike to the Bridgeboro Baptist Church, 202 3rd. Ave., Bridgeboro, GA, 31705-4849.
