Mr. William M. "Billy" Rogers, 83, of Leesburg died Sunday June 28, 2020 at his residence. The committal service will be Thursday 8:30AM at Pinecrest Memorial Gardens in Pelham, GA. Following the committal service a memorial service will be held Thursday 11:00AM at Porterfield Memorial United Methodist Church with Rev. Robert Greene officiating. The family will receive friends Thursday 10:00AM to 11:00AM at Porterfield Memorial United Methodist Church. Born in Mitchell County, Mr. Rogers is the son Cleo Rogers and Hazel Battle Rogers. He retired after 34 years as an Epidemiologist from the State of Georgia. Mr. Rogers graduated from Mitchell County High School, Abraham Baldwin College and Georgia Southern. He was a Member of Porterfield Memorial United Methodist Church where he was in the Seekers Sunday School Class. Mr. Rogers volunteered at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital for Dr. Berg. He was a member of the Exchange Club of Albany and the YMCA. Mr. Rogers was an avid football fan and exercise enthusiast. He was very close to his family. The family would like to thank Phoebe Hospice. Survivors include his wife Mary Rogers of Leesburg; a daughter Krista Brazeale and her husband Darryl of Lee County; two sisters Eleanor McKinnon and her husband Howell of Cairo; Susan Kirbo and her husband Bob of Camilla, GA; his Aunt Elizabeth B. Lee of Jacksonville, FL; sister and brother in law Sara and Leonard Pretty of Ft. Lauderdale, FL; nieces and nephews Kin McKinnon, Stephen McKinnon, Jennifer Lawrence, and Lizzie Johns. Those desiring please make donations to Phoebe Hospice, 320 Foundation Ln. Albany, GA 31707 or Porterfield Memorial United Methodist Church, 2200 Dawson Rd., Albany, GA 31707. You may sign our online guestbook and share your own special thoughts with the family of Mr. Rogers by visiting Kimbrell-Stern's website at www.kimbrellstern.com.
