William "Bill" Eubanks, 74, of Albany, GA died on Monday, September 6, 2021. Graveside funeral services will be conducted at 3:00 PM on Thursday, September 9, 2021, in the Vilulah Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. George Paulk officiating.
Bill was born and raised in Cuthbert the son of the late William Franklin and Lonie Shadrick Eubanks. He was also preceded in death by a sister, Mildred Eubanks Purvis.
He graduated from Cuthbert High School in 1965. He received an associate degree from Andrew College in Cuthbert in 1967 and a bachelor's degree from Valdosta State College in 1969. He served in the U. S. Army. He was a policeman in Cuthbert before going to work with the GA State Patrol. While on the state Patrol he acquired an associate degree in Criminal Justice from Albany Junior College in 1973 and a master's degree in Criminal Justice from Valdosta State College in 1978.
He served 34 years maximum retirement with the state patrol serving in several capacities, including radio operator, state trooper, assistant post commander, drivers license suspension hearing officer, state administrative law judge holding drivers license suspension hearings as well as welfare fraud cases. He was also the implied consent co-ordinator for the entire state keeping all law enforcement agencies officers up to date and certified to be intoxilizer operators.
He loved fishing, hunting, Nascar, V.F.W. dances and classic country music. He was a member of Acree Baptist Church.
He is survived by a son, Jerry Eubanks, a grandson, Sawyer Eubanks, a granddaughter, Alex Eubanks and former wife, Linda Eubanks. He is also survived by a nephew, Howard (Donna) Purvis as well as several cousins.
LUNSFORD FUNERAL HOME
CUTHBERT, GA 229/732-2148
To plant a tree in memory of WILLIAM "Bill" EUBANKS as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Whether it was checking out the animals at Chehaw, going for a boat ride on local waterways, enjoying a family picnic, bouncing and sliding into a pool of water, enjoying a splash pad or hauling in a few fish, southwest Georgians took full advantage of the Labor Day holiday Monday to get in … Click for more.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.