William R. "Bill" Moye, Jr., 81 of Thomasville, formerly of Albany, died Friday, October 18, 2019 at Legacy Village at Plantation Manor in Thomasville, GA.
His funeral service will be 10 AM Wednesday at Mathews Funeral Home with interment in Mt. Olive Baptist Church Cemetery in Mitchell County. Rev. Ken Chancellor will officiate.
A native of Mitchell County was retired from The U. S. Navy and Proctor and Gamble. He was a member of Lakeside Baptist Church, Fleet Reserve Association, Disable Veterans and was an avid fisherman and loved to travel.
Survivors include his wife Laura Jean Moye, Thomasville, sons, Tony Moye (Velvet), Orange Park, FL, Steve Moye (Nancy), Leesburg, grandchildren, Kyle Moye, Miranda Moye Gibson (Ben), Kimberlynn Moye, Bryce Moye, Grason Moye, great granddaughter, Amelia Gibson and a sister, Nancy McRee, Middleburg, FL.
The family will receive friends Tuesday 6 to 8 PM at Mathews Funeral Home.
Mathews Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
