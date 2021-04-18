William "Pat" Patterson Puckett, 70 of Shellman died on Monday, April 19, 2021 at his residence surrounded by his family. Graveside funeral services will be conducted at 2:00 PM on Wednesday, April 21, 2021 in the Shellman Eastview Cemetery with Rev. Olin Johnson officiating. Friends are welcome however masks are encouraged and social distancing will be required.
Pat was born on November 20, 1950 in Cuthbert, GA the son of the late, Robert Green Puckett and Ann Patterson Puckett Bynum. He was a past member of the Georgia Oilmen Association, a member of the Georgia Walking Horses Association, a past member of the Shellman City Council and a past board member of the Randolph Southern School. He graduate from the University of Georgia and was a member of the Shellman First Baptist Church.
Survivors include his wife Daphne Dixon Puckett of Shellman, his mother, Ann Patterson Puckett Bynum of Shellman, a daughter, Kathryn "Kadie" Puckett Phillips of Shellman, 2 sons, William "Will" Patterson Puckett, Jr. of Ft. Gaines and Robert "Bob" (Jennifer) Dixon Puckett of Winder, GA, 2 sisters, Patricia (Gerry) Puckett Goodman of Cuthbert and Elizabeth BeBe" Ann Puckett of Shellman and 6 grandchildren, Patterson Puckett, Parker Puckett, Reed Phillips, Wyatt Puckett, Abby Puckett and Bree Phillips.
Memorials may be made the Randolph Cares P. O. Box 477 Cuthbert, GA 39840.
LUNSFORD FUNERAL HOME
CUTHBERT, GA 229/732-2148
