William Pearl

William Roscoe Pearl, 73, of Ft. Gaines, Ga. passed away Friday Oct. 18, 2019 at his residence. A celebration of his life will be conducted at 12:00 noon on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019 at the Ft. Gaines Baptist Church with the Rev. Jeff Hines and Dr. Phil Thomas officiating.
Mr. Pearl was born June 6, 1946 the son of the late John Noble Pearl, Sr. and Laura T. Pearl. He was a Cost Accountant and Construction Auditor for Procter and Gamble for 28 years. He was an avid fisherman in the Albany Bass Club. He loved his Lord, family and friends and was an active member of the Ft. Gaines Baptist Church.
He is survived by his wife of 34 years, Wanda Parker Pearl of Ft. Gaines; 2 daughters, Michelle (Eric) Broderick of Providence, Rhode Island and Carol (Mike) Corbin of Jacksonville, FL. a son, Andrew Jackson (Tina) of Somonauk, IL, a sister, Pam Sellers of Albany, 7 grandchildren, Lauren, Brady, Kayla, (James) Mackenzie, Skylar, Andrew and Eric Michael, 3 great grandchildren, Parker, Raelynn and Aiden and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, John N. Pearl, Sr. and his mother, Laura Cain, a brother, John N. Pearl, Jr. and his beloved grandmother, Tryphena Horton.
The family will receive friends from 11:00 until 12:00 in the church on Saturday, October 26, 2019 prior to service. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Ft. Gaines Baptist Church P.O. Box 248 Ft. Gaines, Ga. 39851.
