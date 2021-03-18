William Pickens Russell

William "Bill" Pickens Russell of Winterville, Georgia passed on March 18, 2021. He was 73 and passed with right side heart failure. He is survived by his wife Victoria "Vicki" Russell.
Bill was the son of the late Dr. Paul T. Russell, M.D. and mother Mrs. Anne Lucille Skelton Russell of Albany, Georgia. He was a member of Emmanuel Episcopal Church in Athens, Georgia. In 1970, Bill graduated from the University of Georgia (UGA) with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Psychology. He also earned a Masters Degree in Social Administration and second Masters Degree in Business Management from Georgia Southwestern. Bill also was Adjunct Professor for Georgia Southwestern State University and Darrin College. He was a proud member of Kappa Sigma Fraternity.
He retired from the UGA Senior Public Service Associate, a Faculty Position, where he won the UGA HILL Award for distinguished public service and UGA's Small Business Development (SBDC)'s Consultant of the Year award. He owned four World Bazaar stores in Albany and Valdosta, Georgia. In addition, he was Past Chairman of American Red Cross (ARC), Albany Mall Merchant's Association, the Valdosta Mall Merchants Association, and President of National World Bazaar Franchise Association.
He served in the Salvation Army, Red Cross in Albany, Georgia and the Board of the United Way Allocations Committee and was on the Board of Directors of the Albany Chamber of Commerce. Bill was a founding Member of the Plains Better Hometown Program, Inc. working with President Carter in Plains to restore the historic downtown and received the Special Award for service with the Main Street/Better Hometowns programs.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his twin brother, Robert Wiley Russell.
Survivors include his wife, Victoria "Vicki" Russell; daughter, Elizabeth Spears Russell Canady; grandchildren, Isabella and Emma; siblings, Paul Thomas Russell, Jr., Janet Leslie Russell Timmerman; nieces; nephews; cousins and many friends. Mr. Russell is also survived by his special aunt Martha Russell Hester.
At his request, there will be no funeral. A memorial service will be set by the family at a later date.
Lord & Stephens, East, Athens, GA is entrusted with arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com
