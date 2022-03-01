William R. "Billy" Walker, 90, of Dawson, GA, died Wednesday, March 2, 2022 at his home.
His funeral service will be at 2 PM on Friday, March 4, 2022 at the graveside at Crown Hill Cemetery. The Rev. Dr. Emil Askew will officiate. The family will receive friends at Kimbrell-Stern on Thursday from 6-7:30 PM.
Mr. Walker was born in Lee County, GA and had lived in this area all his life. He was a member of Chickasawhatchee Baptist Church. He retired as a line superintendent for Georgia Power Co. with 37 years of service. Mr. Walker was an Army veteran of the Korean War. He was a member of the Southwest Georgia Power Ambassadors and the American Legion Post #40. He was preceded in death by his wife, Louise Greene Walker, his son, Lee Walker, and a great grandson, Braxton Lee Weaver.
Mr. Walker is survived by his children: Aaron Walker (Sonnia), Lee County, Sandra Smith (Andy), Dawson; 6 grandchildren: Apryl Perry (Chance), Beth Rucker (Brian), Justin Walker (Charissa), Richie Hamilton (Heather), Hannah Lee (Zackary), Haley Walker (Paxton Jones); great grandchildren: Colin Perry, Avery Rucker, Arianna Calvalcanto, Colton Perry, Austyn Kate Rucker, Mason Hamilton, Connor Hamilton.
Those desiring may send memorials to the Building Fund at Chickasawhatchee Baptist Church, 9661 Leesburg Hwy, Dawson, GA 39842.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.