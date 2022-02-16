William "Richard" Bivins passed away February 14, 2022 after a long battle with cancer. A fifth generation native of Tallahassee and 1972 graduate of North Florida Christian, Richard created havoc within his family after he opted to attend the University of Florida over Florida State. He received a Bachelor of Arts Degree in
Advertising Design in 1977 and remained a devoted gator and KA Alumni.
Richard spent his 40 year professional career in Public Relations working with a variety of venues including The Florida Senate, Darton College/Albany State University, SW Georgia Tourism Association and served as Vice President with the Albany Area Chamber of Commerce. He retired in 2018 while working with the Florida Developmental Disabilities Council. He was best known however for his award winning photography while owner of his part time business, Southern Studios. He was also a long time member of Leon Rifles Living History.
Richard also spent a number of years as a part time actor appearing in over fifteen screen plays including Glory, The Rose and The Jackal and Tombstone.
He deeply believed in the the Lord and his religion was a very personal thing. You never heard him preach about it, however everyone knew of his devotion through the many stories he constantly shared. He loved a good time and always tried to help people smile. He loved games of all kinds but poker was his favorite. He was not a gambler however, and enjoyed the comradery and strategy while playing with friends.
Richard married his lifetime friend, Lee Ann Lane, in 1992. Their mother's had been lifelong friends in Tallahassee together.
He has one son, Stephen and two grandchildren, Logan and Miles Bivins, all of Tallahassee.
A Graveside Service will be held 2:00 p.m., Saturday, February 19, 2022 at Oakland Cemetery. Family will receive friends from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m. Friday at Beggs Funeral Homes, 3322 Apalachee Parkway, Tallahassee, FL 32311, (850) 942-2929.
Contributions may be made to Big Bend Hospice, 1723 Mahan Center Blvd, Tallahassee, FL 32308.
We would like to thank Richard's wonderful Hospice Team - Yolanda, Erin, James and Elaine for all of their care and compassion.
To plant a tree in memory of William Bivins as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
