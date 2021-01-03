William Robert Hooper, Jr., 68, of Cordele passed away Sunday, January 3, 2021 at Crisp Regional Hospital. Born in Macon, he was the son of the late William Robert Hooper, Sr. and Doris Shellnutt Hooper. Chief Hooper was a retired Law Enforcement Officer and an active member of St. Theresa's Catholic Church. He was a past president of Metter Rotary Club and a Paul Harris Fellow. Chief Hooper was a Fourth Degree member of the Knights of Columbus and a member of the Blue Knights. He served as past president of the Fraternal Order of Police of Albany and was a member of the Georgia Association of Chiefs of Police. Chief Hooper retired as a Major from the Albany Police Department. He also served as Chief of Police for the cities of Metter and Cordele. Chief Hooper is survived by his wife of 46 years, Marcia Doreen Paulish Hooper; three children and their spouses, Michael Eric and Jennifer Hooper of Cordele, Erin and Kris Krause of Powder Springs, and Matthew Elliott and Emily Hooper of Baltimore, Maryland; six grandchildren, Elizabeth and Caroline Hooper, Maddy and Kris Krause and Avery and Grady Hooper. A private family memorial mass will be held. Memorial donations to St. Theresa's Catholic Church, 807 South Third Street, Cordele, GA 31015, the South Georgia Counsel of Boy Scouts of America, 1841 Norman Drive, Valdosta, GA 31601 or Egleston Hospital, 1405 Clifton Road, NE, Atlanta, GA 30322 would please the family. Arrangements are by Rainey Family Funeral Services. An online guest register is available at www.raineyfuneral.com
