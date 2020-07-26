Rev. "Chap" Rodney Stamey died Saturday, July 25, 2020 in Albany, GA. He was born in Pensacola, Fl. His parents were Robert Lee Stamey and Una Hatcher Stamey. He graduated from Pensacola High school and went on to graduate with a degree in History from Mississippi College. He was called to the ministry early and was licensed to minister on June 4, 1961 though the support of East Hill Baptist Church in Pensacola, Florida and he was ordained as a minister on June 26, 1966. He attended and graduated from the Southern Baptist Theological Seminary with a Master of Divinity on December 9, 1987. He was a part of the Georgia Baptist Convention serving on the Ga. Baptist Convention executive committee from 1992-1995. He also was a professor of Religion through Truett McConnell College in the early 80's.
His 60 years of ministry included early ministries in Miami, Florida, and Texas. He moved then to Georgia pastoring Central Baptist Church of Albany Ga, First Baptist Church of Blue Ridge Ga, Edison Baptist Church of Edison Ga, Hebron Baptist Church of Americus, Ga. and Radium Springs (now New Seasons at Radium Springs) of Albany, Ga. While pastoring part time churches he also worked as prison Chaplain at the Calhoun State Prison, Moran Ga. from July 1997-April 13, 2017 when he fully retired from the prison ministry. He officially retired from church ministry in September of 2019 at the age of 79.
Rev. Stamey's ministry was filled with unconditional love for people. He had a unique gift of communication allowing him to love and minister to anyone. He loved his churches and the church communities he served as much as he loved his prison ministry and the inmates. He was apart of the first prison Faith Based Units and dedicated his love and time to working with and ministering to inmates about faith, family and love always believing each man had within him the ability to love God, love family and aim for a better life. Within his church communities, he led multiple youth mission trips around various parts of the United States as well as youth and adult activities to water parks, theme parks, nature parks and more. Many of his youth and children throughout the years remember him for his youth "rap" sessions and children's sermons. He touched more lives than he ever realized, and his legacy lives on through each and everyone one of those lives. He was much more than just a pastor. He was a friend, a mentor, a father figure, a counselor, a shoulder to lean on and he will be missed greatly.
As a father, though as busy as he was, he never missed a band concert, marching band performance, ballet recital or softball game and drove his daughter Angela back and forth to everything. He was active in PTO and chaperoning as well as not thinking twice to dress up as a clown for school carnivals and birthday parties and making sure his sick at home daughter had a home visit from Santa Clause. He introduced Angela to travel around the United States and Europe. He was not just a father, but a best friend and confidant. His light will always shine bright.
Rev. Stamey is preceded in death by his wife Anne King Stamey of 57 years. He is survived by his daughter Angela van Elden, son-n-law Franciscus (Ramon) van Elden and beloved black lab Delilah as well as a sister in law and several nieces and nephews.
There will be no service at this time. Due to the rise of covid cases in the area, the family does not want anyone feeling they need to make a choice of health or service. There will be a memorial at a future date once it is safer to gather.
