William Romanesk

Born in Takoma Park, Maryland on August 11, 1934, William Araujo "Bill" Romanesk departed this world on July 28, 2021. A graduate of Alexander Graham Bell Vocational High School, Washington, D.C., in June of 1954, he began his career with the United States Coast Guard, retiring in 1974 after 20 years of faithful service.
Bill's public service did not end in 1974. He decided to go to work for the United States Postal Service, where he served as a Clerk Carrier in the Albany, Georgia office until 1980, at which time he decided to relocate to Jacksonville, Florida, where he continued to serve at the Jacksonville Naval Base Rework Facility, fully retiring in 1998.
Touting 34 years of public service, Bill always considered his greatest accomplishment and enjoyment as being able to spend valuable time with his family and friends. He was also an avid participant in ballroom dancing, country and western square dancing, and clogging.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents: William Brenner Romanesk of Oslo, Norway; and his mother, Belen Araujo, who was an immigrant from Spain; and his sister, Margaret A. Cook of Gretna, Virginia. He was the brother of Richard A. Romanesk (Annette) of Ocean City, Maryland.
While serving in the United State Coast Guard (USCG), Mr. Romanesk fathered three children with Marion Barrie (Romanesk) Schmidt, who included: William L. Romanesk of Leesburg, Georgia; Alan L. Romanesk (Glenda) of Albany, Georgia; Daughter, Betty Jean Romanesk of Orange Park, Florida; Eight Grandchildren: William Jeffrey Romanesk (Leighan) of Knoxville, TN; Walter Chase Romanesk of Wilmington, NC; Jena Kay Romanesk of Wilmington, NC; Michele Devoe Odom of Doerun, GA; Ronald Joseph Devoe of Atlanta, GA; Allison Claire Romanesk of Albany, Georgia; Delaney Jean Romanesk of Jacksonville, FL; Carley Elise Romanesk of Jacksonville, FL; three great-grandchildren, including William "Liam" Jeffrey Romanesk, II, August "Auggie" Daniel Romanesk, and Fisher Theodore Romanesk, all of Knoxville, TN, and many nieces and nephews.
A long-time member of Hendricks Avenue Baptist Church of Jacksonville, Florida, Bill also served as a Youth Baseball and Softball Umpire, and Boy Scout Troup Leader. He was a member of Masonic Lodge #19, Alaska, Ketchikan Lodge, the Scottish Rite of Freemasonry as a 32-degree Mason, and a member of Morocco Shriners of Jacksonville, Florida.
The family will receive friends from 10:00am-11:00am on Tuesday, August 3, 2021 in the Broadus-Raines Chapel. The funeral service will follow at 11:00am with Dr. Erik Barrie of Franklin, Georgia officiating. Interment will take place at 2:30pm on Tuesday, August 3, 2021 at Jacksonville National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family request that donations be made to Shriner's Hospital for Children, in care of Morocco Shriners, 3800 St. John's Bluff Road South, Jacksonville, Florida 32224-2620.
