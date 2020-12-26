Wm. "Bill" S. Dixon, Jr., 78, of Albany, died Friday, December 25, 2020 at Wynfield Park Health and Rehabilitation.
His graveside service will be 2 PM Tuesday, December 29, 2020 at Floral Memory Gardens. Rev. Charlie Brown will officiate.
A life long resident of Albany, Mr. Dixon was retired from Colonial Pipeline. He was a member of Byne Memorial Baptist Church, Kairos of Georgia Prison Ministry and a veteran of the U. S Navy.
Survivors include his sons, Eric Dixon, Sylvester, Scott Dixon (Drew), Montgomery, AL, Mark Dixon (Melissa), Hahira, sister, Donna Wren, Leesburg, grandchildren, Erin, Shawn and Mary.
In lieu of flowers please make memorials to Kairos Prison Ministry, c/o Morris Raniey, 2214 Arrowwood Dr, Albany, GA 31721 or Byne Memorial Baptist Church, 2832 Ledo Rd, Albany, GA 31707.
