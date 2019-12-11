William Sparling

William "Bill" Andrew Sparling, 81, of Albany, died Monday, December 9, 2019 at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital.
A memorial service will be held Friday, December 13, 2019 at Mathews Funeral Home. Rev. Freddie Wellborn will officiate.
A native of Chemung, NY, Mr. William was born on April the 24 th , 1938. The son of late Leonard and Olive Sparling. He was a veteran of the US Army proudly serving as a Private 1st Class.
William worked for NASA, IBM, Proctor and Gamble, along with many other companies as a mechanical engineer. William was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, son, friend & a follower of Christ.
Survivors include his wife Sandra Sparling, Albany, daughter, Becky Sparling, Douglasville, son, Andrew (Laura) Sparling, Sylvester, grandchildren Bryce (Emily) Sparling, Josh Sparling, Oliva Stroud, Allan Sparling, great grandchildren, Braxton, Greyson and Willow Sparling and a sister, Ellen Jenks, Candor, NY.
The family will receive friends Friday 10 to 11 AM at Mathews Funeral Home.
Those desiring please make memorials to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105.
Mathews Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
