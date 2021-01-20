Mr. William Thomas (Bill) Divine, Jr. passed away peacefully at his home on January 21, 2021 surrounded by his family members.
Bill was preceded in death by his wife, Rena Divine, the love of his life.
Born April 11, 1928, Bill served in the U.S. Navy in World War II before he began a successful legal career with his friend and former Governor, George Busbee in1952. Bill also practiced law with his former partner Kermit S. (Bo) Dorough, Jr. and with his son, Doug and partners Fred T. Finney and Timothy O. Davis until his retirement.
Bill leaves his children, Mallory Perdue of Marietta and Doug Divine (Lisa) of Albany and many loving grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
In accordance with Bill's wishers, the family will have a private memorial service to be announced at a later date.
Those wishing to remember Bill are asked to contribute in his memory to St. Paul's Episcopal Church or First Presbyterian Church of Albany.
