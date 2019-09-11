William Troy Whatley, Jr., 87, of Albany, GA died Sunday, September 8, 2019 at The Phoenix of Albany. Memorial services will be conducted Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Fort Valley Presbyterian Church. Rev. Susan Alley will officiate.
Mr. Whatley was born in Reynolds, GA and was raised in Taylor County, GA. He graduated from Reynolds High School and graduated from the University of Georgia with a degree in Pharmacy. After serving in The United States Navy on a destroyer during the Korean War, Mr. Whatley lived in Fort Valley, GA where he was the owner of Westview Pharmacies in Ft. Valley and Byron.
Mr. Whatley was a member of the First Baptist Church of Fort Valley where he sang in the choir and taught Sunday School for over thirty years. He was an active member of The Heart of Georgia Barbershop Chorus, a member of Pine Needles Country Club and the Ft. Valley Kiwanis Club. Later in life, he became a member of the Fort Valley Presbyterian Church where he enjoyed singing with the choir. Mr. Whatley lived in Ft. Valley all of his adult life before moving to Albany, GA in 2017.
He was preceded in death by his parents, William Troy and Willie Elizabeth Whatley and his sister, Gloria Byrd.
Survivors include his wife, Reba Whatley and his daughter, Susan Rogers (Todd) all of Albany, GA, his son, Jeff Whatley (Tom Bullington) of Macon, GA and a granddaughter, Liza Evangeline Rogers of Albany, GA.
The family will receive friends one hour before the service at the Ft. Valley Presbyterian Church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in memory of William Troy Whatley, Jr. to the Fort Valley Presbyterian Church, 207 Central Avenue, Fort Valley, GA 31030.
