William David Wilson, II passed away on December 5, 2019 at the age of 71.
David was born on November 1, 1948 in Brunswick, GA to the late W.D. "Dick"and Mildred (McGill) Wilson. He was preceded in death by his brother, Jim L. Wilsonand his beloved Pomeranian, Gus.David was a long-time resident of Tifton, GA before moving to Albany, GA. David wasa graduate of Tift County High School and attended Mercer University, where he was amember of Pi Kappa Phi Fraternity. David retired from the Georgia Department of Labor
where he was employed as Career Specialist.
David is survived by his loving wife of 35 years, Norma Wilson, a daughter Jessica (Tim)Eddins of Albany, GA, a son Adam (Molly) Wilson of St. Paul, MN, and grand-children, EllaEddins, Declan Wilson and Fiona Wilson. David was a self-proclaimed hippie, loved by friends and family for his quick wit and dry humor. He was a frequent visitor at the local library and entertained all as a historian of trivial facts. He enjoyed many hobbies such as potting plants and concocting new dishes in the kitchen. He preferred social gatherings at home, being the master DJ, the king of cribbage, cheering on the Seminoles or sporting his favorite hat for the Kentucky Derby. He was a relaxed guy who in his own words was happy with, "A cup of coffee and a piece of lemon pie."
A gathering of family and friends will be held at 3 PM on Saturday, December 14th, at the
family's home on 5th Avenue.
To sign our online registry or to send condolences to the family, you may visit Mathews' website at www.mathewsfuneralhome.com.
Mathews Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Albany, GA 31721
(229) 435-5657
www.mathewsfuneralhome.com
