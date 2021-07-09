William D. "Doug" Wingate, 87, of Albany, GA, died July 9, 2021 at his residence surrounded by family. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, July 13, 2021 at 11:00 AM at Mathews Funeral Home. Rev. Wesley Kaylor will officiate. Interment will follow in Crown Hill Cemetery.
Mr. Wingate was born on August 28, 1933 in Bridgeboro, GA to Archie D. Wingate, Sr. and Lillian Kimbrell. He grew up in Albany and began working at an early age. Mr. Wingate served in The United States Army and Reserves. He was a successful entrepreneur having founded multiple transportation, real estate, farming, and exporting operations. His businesses included Wingate Trucking, Great Southern Cotton Company, and Great Southern Peanut Company. He also founded Stonebridge Golf and Country Club in 1996 and most recently Custom Quality Blanching in Ashburn, GA.
Mr. Wingate was a member Sherwood Baptist Church, Dougherty Lodge # 591 F&AM and Hasan Shriners. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Archie Daniel Wingate, Jr. and Dolphus B. Wingate.
Mr. Wingate was lovingly devoted to his wife of 64 years, Mary, his children and grandchildren, and his many employees and customers. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his two children, Richard Allen (Tammy) Wingate of Atlanta, GA, and Brenda Notermann of Santa Rosa Beach, FL and his grandchildren, Robert Wingate of Albany, GA, Brianne Wingate of Atlanta, GA, Grey Notermann of Jacksonville, FL, Zachary Wingate of Albany, GA, Cole Notermann of Santa Rosa Beach, FL, Win Notermann of Austin, TX and Elizabeth "Ellee" Wingate of Atlanta, GA.
The family will receive friends from 10:00 AM until 11:00 AM Tuesday at Mathews Funeral Home.
Those desiring may make memorials in memory of Mr. Wingate to the YMCA, Lee Branch, 316 Robert B. Lee Drive, Leesburg, GA, 31763.
