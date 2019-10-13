Mr. William S. Young Sr. of Albany, died Friday, October 11, 2019. Funeral services will be held Monday, October 14, 2019 at Kimbrell-Stern at 11:00 AM with visitation an hour before. The family will receive guests following interment at Crown Hill Cemetery at their residence, at 3220 Saddleleaf Ave. Albany, Ga 31721.
Mr. Young retired from the Norfolk Southern Railway after forty years of service, where he was a member of the United Transportation Union and the Brotherhood of Railroad Trainmen. Bill was also a member of St. Teresa's Catholic Church in Albany, Ga. He loved to quail hunt, play golf, and shoot skeet with his children and grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his father Shafter Wilson Young, mother Evelyn Warlick Young, and brother Thomas James Young.
Survivors include his wife of 54 years Mary Croy Young of Albany, son William S. Young Junior and his wife Jill of Leesburg, daughter Audrey Young Head and husband Kevin of Winston, GA, sister Barbara Young Patisaul of SC, 5 grandchildren: Jaylan Young Sheffield and husband Jeremy, Jade Young Phillips and husband Stone, Karsen Hicks, Coleman Hicks, and Cannon Hicks. He was also currently waiting for the birth of his first great-granddaughter who is to be born any day now.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations please be made to the American Cancer Society or the Alzheimer Association or your favorite charity.
