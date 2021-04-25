Willie Branch "Billy" Fulford, Jr., 99, of Cuthbert died on Sunday, April 25, 2021 in the Joe Anne Burgin Nursing Home. Graveside funeral services will be conducted at 11:00 AM on Thursday, April 29, 2021 in the Cuthbert Eastview Cemetery with Steve Whatley officiating. Friends are welcome however masks are encouraged and social distancing will be required.
Mr. Fulford was born on May 24, 1921 in the son of the late Willie Branch Fulford, Sr. and the late Willie Maude Hay Fulford. He owned Bill Fulford Ford in Cuthbert for over 20 years, was a Real Estate Developer, Past member of the Cuthbert Rotary Club, an Army Veteran and a graduate of Shellman High School. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Mavis Beard Fulford and a son, Jeffery "Jeff" Fulford.
Survivors include a grandson, Brandon Fulford of Shellman, nephew, Jimmy (Brenda) Rice of Cuthbert and a number of nieces and nephews.
Memorials may be made to the Cuthbert First Baptist Church at P. O. Box 274 Cuthbert, GA 39840.
LUNSFORD FUNERAL HOME
CUTHBERT, GA 229/732-2148
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.