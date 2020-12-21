Bro. Willie Charles Brown, 67, passed away on December 18, 2020, at Colquitt Medical Center in Colquitt, GA. His graveside service will be held on Saturday, December 26, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at Mt. Calvary Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery in Shellman, GA. Pastor Reather Campbell will officiate. Albritten's Funeral Service in Dawson, GA, is in charge of the final arrangements.
Bro. Brown leaves to cherish his life and legacy: four sisters, Loretta Brown, of Morgan, GA, Barbara Brown and Teresa Timpson of Tifton, GA, Rena Bell Brown of Springfield, MA, and Anna Lois March of Orlando, FL; three brothers, Freddie Brown, John H. Brown of Morgan, GA, and Derrick Brown of Shellman, GA; one brother-in-law, Willie Timpson; one sister-in-law, Georgia Mae Brown; other siblings; special friend, Christine Williams of Springfield, MA; a host of nieces and nephews who loved and adored him; several aunts, uncles, close family members and friend; and special friends, Mrs. Mary and Mr. Sam Hollis, Mrs. Bonnie and Mr. Odgers Olsen, and Lynn and Payton Cooks.
