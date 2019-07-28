Willie Clara Sanders

Willie Clara Giddens Sanders passed away on July 26, 2019. She has moved to a new home in the heavens, one not made with hands, eternal in the heavens.
She was born at home in Telfair County, GA on April 20, 1931, one of the 11 children of the farm family of Walter and Annie Giddens. Her late twin brother Clark was a half-hour younger than her. They grew up on the farm with no electricity and no running water, making a living off the land. She attended technical school in Atlanta and was employed for nine years with Georgia Power Co. During this time, she married the late Don E. Sanders. They were married for almost 60 years. She soon left the professional workforce and dedicated herself to being an at-home wife and mother. Their only child Tom married Susan, who quickly became the daughter that Willie never had. She loved her grandchildren Anna, Mary Claire, and Andrew. She is also survived by her sisters Katie Tate and Mary Gunn, brother Thomas Giddens, and many nephews and nieces. Three sisters and four brothers preceded her in death.
Willie loved cooking for the people she loved, reading, and gospel music, especially the Bill Gaither group. She came to faith in Christ as a young adult and was long a committed and faithful member of Sherwood Baptist Church.
Funeral services will be conducted at Sherwood Baptist Church on Monday, July 29, with visitation at 1:00 in the atrium with services to follow in the chapel at 2:00. Internment will follow at the New Park Cemetery in Ft. Gaines, GA.
Those desiring may make memorial contributions to Sherwood Baptist Church, 2201 Whispering Pines Rd., Albany, GA 31707.
