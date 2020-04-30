Albany, GA



Willie George Edwards



Mr. Willie George Edwards 74, of Albany, Georgia transitioned from labor to reward on Sunday April 26, 2020 at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital in Albany, Georgia. Graveside Services will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday May 1, 2020 in Floral Memory Gardens 120 Old Pretoria Road Albany, Georgia.



In view of the National Health Crisis, please adhere to the Department of Public Health Guidelines for Funeral Services. Please reflect on how Mr. Edwards impacted yours lives individually.



Elliott Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.



Albany, GA 31701



(229) 436-3553



