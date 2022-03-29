Mr. Willie Fred Jackson, 70, passed away on Tuesday, March 22, 2022. His graveside service was held on Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at Cedar Hill Cemetery in Dawson, GA. Reverend Dr. Marvin Brown officiated. C.O. Holloway Mortuary was in charge of final arrangements.
MR. WILLIE FRED JACKSON was born to the late Lonnie and Laura Mae Jackson, on April 13, 1951, in Graves, Georgia. He was a member of Rose Hill Missionary Baptist Church, where he served as an usher and was later ordained as a deacon and faithfully served until his health declined.
Willie Fred was educated in the Terrell County Public School System. Early on, he was employed by Stevens Industries, located in Dawson, Georgia. He later moved to Boston, Massachusetts, where he was employed for 27 years with the Veterans' Administration (VA) Hospital. Willie Fred was a gentle giant with a generous heart who loved his family and friends. He loved to cook and particularly held a special passion for "The Grill".
With family by his side, Willie Fred left his earthly tent for his heavenly home on March 22, 2022. He was preceded in death by both parents and a loving bonus mother, Mrs. Frankie Mae Jesse Jackson; a son, Willie Jackson, Jr.; two brothers, Calvin (Sonny) Jackson and Clint (CJ) Jackson; and three sisters, Geneva Bell, Irene Jackson, and Annie Clara Jesse.
He leaves to cherish his precious memories: his children, Charlene Grier (Horace) and Alicea Guest, both of Albany, Georgia, and Lonnie Jackson (Meghan) of Holyoke, Massachusetts; additional children raised as his own, Septia Coleman (Ronnie) and Marcus Guest (Tina), both of Springfield, Massachusetts, and Cornell Guest of Albany, Georgia; three beautiful sisters whom he adored, Lillie Pearl Lumpkin of Dawson, Georgia, Otha Jackson of Columbus, Georgia, and Dora Bell Johnson of Morrow, Georgia; one bonus brother, Haron Jesse (Ruby) of Jacksonville, Florida; thirteen grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends who will miss him dearly. A special thank you to his caregivers, Lisa King (CNA) and Gianna Crouse (CNA).
