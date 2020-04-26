Albany, GA
Willie Henry Hampton
Deacon Willie H. Hampton of Albany, GA was born on October 19, 1946 in Donalsonville, GA to the late Howard Hampton and Ola V. Hampton, both of Seminole County, GA.
He attended Hutto High School in Bainbridge, GA. Deacon Hampton was a civil service employee for 37 years, where he last held a job at MCLB, of Albany, GA before retiring. He was a member of Rhema International Ministries, where he was loved by his Pastor and church members.
Deacon Hampton passed away peacefully at Macon Coliseum Hospital on Thursday, April 16, 2020. He was preceded in death by his sister, Rosa Hampton.
He leaves to cherish his memories: his wife of 39 years, Mary L. Hampton of Albany, GA.; three step-children, William Lee Newbill Jr. of Jacksonville, FL, Tracy DeShun Etheridge of Boiling Springs, SC, and Marlo Newbill Sr. (Marsharika) of Albany, GA; four sisters, Rebecca Hampton, Mattie B. Hampton, Myrtice Hampton, and Gloria Hampton (Dwight), all who reside in Bainbridge, GA;
Grandchildren, Shecora Newbill of Boiling Springs, SC, Marlicianna Newbill, Markashia Newbill, and Marlo Newbill Jr. all of Albany, GA,; William Isiah Newbill, Jeremy Newbill, Racheal Newbill, and Zotavion Newbill, all of Jacksonville, FL; one great grandchild, Kinley Burch of Boiling Springs, SC; and a host of nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, other relatives, and friends.
Graveside services were held Saturday, April 25, 2020 at 11 A.M. in the Floral Memory Gardens 120 Old Pretoria Road in Albany, Georgia. Meadows Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
