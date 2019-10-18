Willie Helm Williams
Tallahassee, FL
Willie Mae Williams
Mrs. Willie Mae Helm Williams "Bill", 85 of Tallahassee, Florida formally of Albany, entered into eternal rest on Friday, October 11, 2019 at her residence in Tallahassee.
Homegoing Services will be conducted, Saturday, October 19, 2019, at 11:00AM at Greater Joy Cathedral Celebration of Praise, Inc., 2405 Lily Pond Road where Bishop Q. S. Caldwell serves as pastor. Pastor Alan Williams will officiate. Interment will follow in the Mount Carmel Freewill Baptist Church Cemetery in Calhoun County, Georgia. Visitation will be held on today, Friday, October 18, 2019, from 9:00AM until 8:30PM at the funeral home. The family will receive friends at the home of Mrs. Williams' daughter, Sarah Henderson, 709 West First Avenue in Albany.
M. L. King Funeral Directors is in charge of arrangements.
Albany, Georgia 317013615
(229) 435-4813

