Willie Henry Collier, 89 of Albany, GA earned his wings on Saturday 12/19/2020 at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital.
He was born May 2, 1931 in Early County, GA. and is preceded in death by his parents Henry Collier and Miss Lizzie Favors.
He is survived by his three children; Rudella (William) Cullen, Willie (Nora) Collier Jr., and Geneva (Larry) Thomas all of Albany, GA.
Grandchildren; Kenlei James Fields and Bianca Simone Collier with three great grandchildren; Neheem Barber (Sylvester,GA), Kendaeja Fields, and Kensey Fields (Albany, GA) and a number of cousins and friends.
Arrangements by SWGA Cremation Services
