Dawson, GA



Willie Henry Hunter, Jr.



Mr. Willie Henry Hunter, Jr., 63, peacefully transitioned on Sunday, April 26, 2020. His graveside service will be held on Saturday, May 2, 2020, at 12 noon at Sardis Cemetery in Dawson, GA. Reverend Martin Williams will officiate.Mr. Hunter leaves to cherish his memories: His love of many years Ms. Betty Jean Blakely. Three loving Children: Shannon Hunter, Cedric (Stephanie) Hunter, and Jamario Hunter (Christina Harrison) of Albany, Ga. Five siblings: Calvin Hunter (Cynthia Lampkin) of Atlanta, Ruby Hunter of Atlanta, Patricia (Oliver) Jones and Diane Hunter of Albany, Mary (David) Whyte of Virginia and one brother Billy Roy (Kendra) Hunter who precedes him in death. Seven in-laws: Larry (Alma) Blakely, Catherine Vickerson, Eddie Vickerson Jr, Pamela Vickerson Moore, Gail Vickerson, Dianna (Carlos) Batten. He also leaves behind fourteen grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and a numerous of others that knew and loved him well.Albritten's Funeral Service is in charge of arrangements.Dawson, GA 39842(229) 995-5895