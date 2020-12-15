Mr. Willie Jae Butler, Jr., 67, a retired U.S. Navy Veteran of Albany, Georgia departed this life Saturday, December 12, 2020 at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital, Albany, Georgia. Memorial services will be held Tuesday, December 22, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. on the lawn at Meadows Funeral Home, 315 South Madison Street, Albany, Georgia. A public viewing will be held Monday, December 21, 2020 between 11a.m. - 6p.m. at Meadows Funeral Home. Meadows Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. You may sign the guestbook or send condolences to the family by visiting Meadows' website at www.meadowsofalbany.com

To plant a tree in memory of Willie Butler, Jr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.