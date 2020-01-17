Albany, GA
Willie James Bibbs
Funeral Services for Mr. Willie James Bibbs 81, of Albany, will be held Sunday January 19, 2020 at 2:00 PM at St. James Missionary Baptist Church, 947 Camp Osborn Rd, Oakfield GA 31712 with Pastor Larry James officiating.
Interment will follow at the St. James Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery.
Visitation for Mr. Bibbs will be Saturday, January 18, 2020 from 4-6 PM
at Poteat Funeral Home,1015 Cedar Ave, Albany GA 31701.
Poteat Funeral Home
Albany (229)436-3615
Funeral Services for Mr. Willie James Bibbs 81, of Albany, will be held Sunday January 19, 2020 at 2:00 PM at St. James Missionary Baptist Church, 947 Camp Osborn Rd, Oakfield GA 31712 with Pastor Larry James officiating.
Interment will follow at the St. James Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery.
Visitation for Mr. Bibbs will be Saturday, January 18, 2020 from 4-6 PM
at Poteat Funeral Home,1015 Cedar Ave, Albany GA 31701.
Poteat Funeral Home
Albany (229)436-3615
To plant a tree in memory of Willie Bibbs as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.