Albany, Ga.
Willie Dell Miller
Mrs. Willie Dell Miller, 72, of Albany, Georgia and formerly of Leary, Georgia departed this life Sunday, January 19, 2010 at Emory University Hospital, Atlanta, Georgia. Funeral services will be held Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 3:00 P.M. from the Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 901 S. Westover Blvd., Albany, Georgia. Rev. Dr. Daniel Simmons is the pastor. Rev. Pernell Wilson will provide the eulogy. Interment will follow in the Bethel C.M.E. church cemetery, 187 Hand Street, Leary, Georgia. Her remains will lie in state at the church Saturday from 2:00 P.M. until the service hour. The family will receive relatives and friends at 2703 Abbey Lane, Albany, Georgia. Meadows Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. You may sign the guest book or send condolences to the family by visiting Meadows' website at www.meadowsofalbany.com
To plant a tree in memory of Willie Miller as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.