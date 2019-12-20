Albany, GA
Willie Lee Powers
Mr. Willie L. Powers of Albany, Georgia transition on Friday, December 13, 2019 at Zebulon Park Health And Rehab in Macon, Georgia. Funeral Services will be conducted at 11:00 AM on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at Mt. Zion Baptist Church 901 S. Westover Blvd., Albany, Georgia, Dr. Daniel Simmons to officiate. Interment at 2:00 PM on Monday, December 23, 2019 in Andersonville National Cemetery, Andersonville, Georgia.
Elliott Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
