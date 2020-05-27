Willie Milton "Shorty" Till, 76, of Lee County, GA, died May 23, 2020 at the Legacy Village in Moultrie, GA. Memorial services will be held Thursday at 11:00 AM at Mathews Funeral Home. Rev. Duane Logston will officiate. Friends are invited and social distancing will be required. Committal services will take place at 1:00 PM on Saturday, May 30, 2020 in Aiken Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Aiken, SC. Rev. William Eaves will officiate.
Shorty was born on September 20, 1943 in Winnsboro, SC to the late Willie Wesley Till and Grace Beatrice Collins Till. His family moved to New Ellenton, SC when he was a teenager and he was employed with the South Carolina Department of Transportation for many years. Shorty moved to Lee County, GA in 2019 to be closer to his family for companionship and care.
Shorty was a member of the Church of the Nazarene in New Ellenton and attended Byne Memorial Baptist Church while in Lee County. He loved to be outside, loved working in the yard and being with family and friends.
Survivors include his siblings, Lorene Y. (Randy) Frasier of Lee County, GA, Jack E. (Claire) Till of Cumming, GA and Harvey Edward "Eddie" (Frances) Till of New Ellenton, SC, his nieces and nephews, Connie (Nick) Leachman, Sharon (Shawn) all of Cumming, GA, Michael Till (Sharon) of New Ellenton, SC, Chris Yonce (Tammie) of Lexington, SC, George (Beth) Yonce of Sylvester, GA, Robbie (Nichole) Till of Aiken, SC and Peggie (Jason) Rogers of Cumming, GA and numerous great-nieces and nephews.
Those desiring may make contributions in memory of Shorty to your local humane society or to ACTO (Albany Caregivers Time Out Program) 307 Flint Ave., Albany, GA 31701.
To sign our online registry, or to send condolences to the family, you may visit Mathews' website at www.mathewsfuneralhome.com.
Mathews Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
