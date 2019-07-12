Willie Ward

Mr. Willie Rogers Ward, 72 of Albany, entered into eternal rest on Friday, July 5, 2019 at the Willson Hospice House in Albany.
Homegoing Services will be conducted, Saturday, July 13, 2019, at 2:00PM in the Doretha H. Payne Chapel at Martin Luther King Funeral Home, 1908 M. L. King, Jr. Drive. Pastor Vernon Lloyd will officiate and Bishop Jimmy Sneed will deliver to Eulogy. Interment will follow in the Hopewell Baptist Church Cemetery , 6400 Gillionville Road, Albany. Visitation will be held on today, Friday, July 12 2019, from 9:00AM until 8:30PM at the funeral home. The family will receive friends at 1812 West Oglethorpe Blvd.
M. L. King Funeral Directors is in charge of arrangements.
Albany, Georgia 317013615
