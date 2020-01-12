Albany, GA
Willis Wayne Brown
Willis Wayne Brown, 95, died Thursday, January 9, 2020 at his residence.
Mr. Brown was retired from the United States Air Force after 30 years of service. Survivors include his daughter, Rowena Brown of Albany, GA.
He was preceded in death by his son, Stephen Brown and his wife, Sheila Brown.
Kimbrell-Stern, Inc
Albany, GA
229-883-4152
