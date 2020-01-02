Albany, GA
Wilma Wallace
Funeral services for Mrs. Wilma Jean Murray Wallace, 64, of Albany will be held Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Mount Ebel Missionary Baptist Church, 264 M.L. King Jr. Drive, Arlington, GA 39813. Rev. Quincy Key, Pastor will officiate. Interment will follow in the Mount Ebel Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery.
Cherishing the memories of Wilma and praying to accept her absence, she leaves to cherish her memories, her husband, Willie A. Wallace of Albany, GA, her son, Michael L. Wallace, a grandson, Michael D. Wallace (M.J.) both of Albany, GA, a brother, Bruce C. Murray of Arlington, GA, a sister-in-law, Marie Wallace of Albany, GA, two nieces, Laura Wallace and China (Cookie) Murray both of Albany, GA, a nephew, Anthony (Monica) Crittenden of Orlando, FL, two brothers-in-law, Charlie Wallace and Mike Wallace both of Albany, GA, an aunt, Clara (Billy) Hall of Albany, GA, an uncle, Clarence (Mary) Murray of Fayetteville, GA, a special cousin Vernice Himes, two close friends, Johnnie Christian and Jeanette Jenkins both of Albany, GA and a host of other relatives and friends.
Viewing for Mrs. Wallace will be TODAY, Thursday, January 2, 2020 from 5-7 PM at Poteat-Wakefield Funeral Directors LLC. 1015 Cedar Avenue, Albany, Georgia 31701 and Friday, January 3, 2020 from 4-6PM at W.M. Murray Memorial Chapel of Wakefield Mortuary, 779 Mayhaw Avenue, N.E., Arlington, Georgia 39813.
Poteat-Wakefield Funeral Directors LLC.
Albany 229/436-3615
Funeral services for Mrs. Wilma Jean Murray Wallace, 64, of Albany will be held Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Mount Ebel Missionary Baptist Church, 264 M.L. King Jr. Drive, Arlington, GA 39813. Rev. Quincy Key, Pastor will officiate. Interment will follow in the Mount Ebel Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery.
Cherishing the memories of Wilma and praying to accept her absence, she leaves to cherish her memories, her husband, Willie A. Wallace of Albany, GA, her son, Michael L. Wallace, a grandson, Michael D. Wallace (M.J.) both of Albany, GA, a brother, Bruce C. Murray of Arlington, GA, a sister-in-law, Marie Wallace of Albany, GA, two nieces, Laura Wallace and China (Cookie) Murray both of Albany, GA, a nephew, Anthony (Monica) Crittenden of Orlando, FL, two brothers-in-law, Charlie Wallace and Mike Wallace both of Albany, GA, an aunt, Clara (Billy) Hall of Albany, GA, an uncle, Clarence (Mary) Murray of Fayetteville, GA, a special cousin Vernice Himes, two close friends, Johnnie Christian and Jeanette Jenkins both of Albany, GA and a host of other relatives and friends.
Viewing for Mrs. Wallace will be TODAY, Thursday, January 2, 2020 from 5-7 PM at Poteat-Wakefield Funeral Directors LLC. 1015 Cedar Avenue, Albany, Georgia 31701 and Friday, January 3, 2020 from 4-6PM at W.M. Murray Memorial Chapel of Wakefield Mortuary, 779 Mayhaw Avenue, N.E., Arlington, Georgia 39813.
Poteat-Wakefield Funeral Directors LLC.
Albany 229/436-3615
To plant a tree in memory of Wilma Wallace as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.