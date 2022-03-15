Winifred Moore "Boozie" KnoxMarietta, formerly of Albany, GAWinifred Moore "Boozie" Knox, 95, of Marietta, formerly of Albany, GA died 3/15/2022 in Marietta, GA, Kimbrell-Stern Funeral Directors is in charge of arrangements.
