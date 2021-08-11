Winifred "Winnie" Taylor Sinquefield, 94, of Lee County, GA, died August 11, 2021 at The Oaks at Oakland Plantation. Funeral services will be held Saturday, August 14, 2021 at11:00 AM at Mathews Funeral Home. Rev. Ben Steffens will officiate. Interment will follow in Salem Baptist Church Cemetery in Edison, GA. Masks are recommended and will be provided.
Mrs. Sinquefield was born on the family farm in Randolph County on June 21, 1927 to Bertrum and Velma Taylor. She graduated from Cuthbert High School and Andrew College. In 1947 she married Emmit Wayne Sinquefield and they moved to Hamilton, GA where she taught school. In 1953 they moved to Albany, GA and she was employed with the Marine Corps Logistic Base for forty years. Mrs. Sinquefield was a member and extremely active at the Church At The Groves. She loved Bible study, cooking, gardening and tending to her plants.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by husband, Emmit Wayne Sinquefield, an infant son, Dan Sinquefield and her siblings, Wilburn Taylor, Lamar Taylor, Eugene Taylor, Errol Taylor, Melvin Taylor and Betty Bridges.
Survivors include her sons, Glenn (Katy) Sinquefield of Albany, GA, Alan (Michelle) Sinquefield of Douglasville, GA and Neal Sinquefield of Flowery Branch, GA, three grandchildren, Allison Starr of Albany, GA, Taylor Sinquefield (Anna Clair) of Lee County, GA and Jenny (Brandon) Deaton of Dallas, GA, five great-grandchildren, Molly Starr, Mabry Starr, Reed Sinquefield, Kiley Deaton and Ella Deaton and her siblings, Nadie Lee Dunaway and Nelson Taylor.
A special thanks to her caregiver and companion, Valerie Roberts.
The family will receive friends on Saturday from 10:00 AM until 11:00 AM at Mathews Funeral Home.
Those desiring may make memorials in memory of Mrs. Sinquefield to the Church At The Groves, 130 McIntosh Farms Rd, Leesburg, GA 31763.
