Winston William Pearson, 68, of Hull, GA, passed away Thursday, September 23, 2021.
Winston was a long-time resident of Albany, GA, and retired to Hull, GA in 2015.
He worked at A.G. Edwards/Wells Fargo as a financial advisor, retiring after 26 years. Prior to his work as a financial advisor, he worked as a master's prepared registered nurse, spending a number of years in psychiatric nursing and neonatal ICU. He attained degrees from Georgia State University and West Georgia College, after attending Westover High School and the inaugural class at Riverview High School in Albany. Winston was a former President and Board member of the Albany Humane Society.
Survivors include his wife, Judy Ashley Pearson; son, William Pearson and his wife, Rachel; step-son, Jarrod Prickett and his wife, Mary; four grandchildren, Rushton, Griffin, Westlyn, and Harrison. His is also survived by one cousin, Ann Bedsole, and a loving and supportive sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Kim and Peter Lynch. The family would like to acknowledge his dear friend, Allen Jones. Winston was preceded in death by his mother, Alwilda Jordan; step-father, Bill Jordan, and cousin, Sam Calhoun.
Winston is remembered as a loving husband, caring father, and beloved Paw Paw. He was a "bright light" who found a way of connecting with everyone he met. He never met a stranger and always found a way to make others feel comfortable. He had a passion for music, especially the guitar. He enjoyed learning new music and sharing it with others. He enjoyed playing Boggle with his wife for hours at a time, even though he only claimed a few wins. He enjoyed trying new foods and getting others to try them, as well. Winston lived by a simple motto: learn something new everyday, and he truly did. As a hard worker with great integrity, he was dedicated and determined to make a positive difference in the lives of others.
He will be forever missed by his family and friends.
A memorial service will be scheduled at a later time.
Bernstein Funeral Home, Athens, GA, is in charge of arrangements.
