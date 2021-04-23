Woodrow Whitlock (Googie) Brooks, 78, of Albany, GA, passed away on Thursday, April 22, 2021 at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital. A memorial service will be conducted on Saturday, May 1, 2021 at 10am at St. Paul's Episcopal Church. Rev. Walter Hobgood will officiate.
Googie was born January 9, 1943, in Camilla, GA, to the late Jordan Edwin Brooks Jr. and Evelyn Cox Whitlock Brooks. He was an honor graduate of Mitchell County Schools, boys state senator, and Football Captain with regional honors. Googie attended the University of Alabama and was a member of the Phi Delta Theta Fraternity. He was the 20th of over 100 family members to attend the University since his father first attended in 1926.
Googie started his career as a computer systems analysis with Burroughs Corp., created and managed Pritchett Ford's car and truck leasing and rental departments, owned Spring Creek Landscaping and Irrigation Company, served as Manager of Better Business Bureau of Southwest, GA, and owned Mailboxes and Street Signs of Choice selling to upscale subdivisions in the Florida Panhandle and Southwest GA.
Googie was very active in local community serving 35 years with Sertoma Club of Albany, two terms as President. He was the Founder and President of the Past President's Sertoma Club of Albany, and served as state Governor of Sertoma International and District Sertoman of the year. During his time with Sertoma Club of Albany he was instrumental in recognizing the need and funding hearing test for every child born at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital. Googie also served on the Easter Seals board, the original committee to form Commodore Conyers College and Career Academy, was the Founding President of the Southwest Georgia University of Alabama Alumni Club, and received the Liberty Bell award for work done during the flood of 1994. In his free time, he enjoyed deer hunting, fishing, and history through genealogy.
In addition to his parents Googie was preceded in death by his brother Jordan E. Brooks III. Survivors include his children Gary Jordan Brooks (Gena) of Hernando, MS., James Vincent Brooks (Ashleigh) of Atlanta, GA, John Whitlock Brooks (Sophia) of Alexandria, VA, sisters Katherine Brooks "Kay" Hilliard of Atlanta, and Mary Brooks "Mae" Wingate of Destin, FL, GA sister - in - law Virginia Penel Brooks of Birmingham, grandchildren Samantha Carrol and Meghan Johnson, and several nieces and nephews.
To sign our online registry, or to send condolences to the family, you may visit Mathews' website at www.mathewsfuneralhome.com.
Mathews Funeral Home
Albany, GA
229-435-5657
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.