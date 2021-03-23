Wyatt Grant Shields, 65, of Albany, GA died Tuesday, March 23, 2021 at Lumber City Nursing and Rehab. Graveside services will be conducted Saturday at 1:00 PM (CST) at Ebenezer Baptist Church Cemetery in Ozark, AL. Rev. Jan Masters will officiate.
Born and raised in Albany, GA, Grant was a 1974 graduate of Albany High School and graduated from Darton College with an Associates Degree. Grant spent most of his life in Albany, GA, but lived in Atlanta, GA for twelve years during his career. He worked as a Sales Representative for General Trailers. Grant loved Georgia football, water skiing and music. He was a member of Calvary Baptist Church while in Albany and attended Northpoint Community Church while in Atlanta, GA. He was preceded in death by his father, Wyatt Fox Shields, and his sister Shirley Nobles.
Survivors include his daughter, Allison Wallace, his mother, Faye Shields, both of Albany, GA, his brother, Ralph (Kim) Shields, Atlanta, GA, two grandchildren, Ethan Wallace and Gracie Wallace and his nieces and nephews, Heather Oller, Carter Shields, Brantley Shields, Tucker Shields, and Lucy-Grey Shields.
The family will receive friends on Thursday from 5:30 PM until 7:00 PM at Mathews Funeral Home.
To sign our online registry, or to send condolences to the family, you may visit Mathews' website at www.mathewsfuneralhome.com.
Mathews Funeral Home
Albany, GA
229-435-5657
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.