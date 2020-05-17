Wyndell Muse

Wyndell Garnett Muse, 93, of Albany, Georgia passed away Friday, May 15, 2020 at his residence.
A private family graveside will be conducted at Crown Hill. Rev. Anna Miller will officiate.
Mr. Muse was born January 2, 1927, in Atlanta to the late Dumah Garnett Muse and Hattie Mae Muse. He was a member of the First Methodist Church.
He served as Vice President and was one of the original founders of Metalux Lighting in Americus and served on its Board of Directors. He attended Emory and Duke University while serving in the Navy Air Corp. After serving in the Navy he attended Georgia Tech majoring in mechanical and electrical Engineering. Prior to Metalux he was associated with Scripto Incorporated in Atlanta, GA.
Survivors include his wife of 70 years, Darlene W. Muse of Albany and daughter Lynda Clark of Monroe. Cherished memories are left with special longtime family friend Carol Griffin Boyd.
The family would like to give special recognition to Affinis Hospice and to the following caregivers: Melissa Willett, Ilene Prince, Gloria Robinson, Mae Davis, Patricia Houston, Lisa Smith, Diana Smith, April Fauntleroy, Sherril Townsell, and Patricia Wesley.
In lieu of flowers those desiring may make memorials to First Methodist Church, 307 Flint Ave, Albany, Ga 31701 or Affinis Hospice, 507 North Jefferson St, Albany, GA 31701.
A memorial celebrating his life will be held at a later date.
To sign our online registry or to send condolences to the family visit Mathews' website at www.mathewsfuneralhome.com.
Mathews Funeral Home
Albany, GA
229-435-5657
